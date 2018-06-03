Calendar » Green & Blue: A Coastal Celebration

June 3, 2018 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

The annual benefit is EDC’s largest and most successful fundraiser of the year held outside in the gardens at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta. Guests enjoy local wine, hors d’ oeuvres and dessert, live music, and silent and live auctions filled with unique items, all amidst the lush surroundings of the historic Stow House.