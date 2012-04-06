Calendar » Green Shorts Film Festival

April 6, 2012 from 6:30 p.m.

Community Environmental Council and Traffic Solutions present the Green Shorts Film Festival on Friday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. The Green Shorts Film Festival is an annual grassroots film festival about saving our planet, improving our environment and being green. These one- to two-minute films, produced by inspired students and adults in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties, are entertaining, humorous and often moving. Slated as one of the premiere Earth Day kick-off events, this film festival has been described as one of the most heart-warming grassroots environmental events in our region. The festival will leave you feeling inspired and hopeful as you witness our growing green community express itself through creative filmmaking. The event includes a Green Carpet Welcome at 6 p.m., Film Screening, Awards Ceremony and After Party Reception. The Green Shorts Film Festival is a partnership between the Community Environmental Council and SBCAG Traffic Solutions. For tickets, call the Lobero Box Office at (805) 963-0761 or visit http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=764&returnto=list.