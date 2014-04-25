Calendar » Green Shorts Film Festival

April 25, 2014 from 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Film Positive & Film Skillet are proud to announce the 6th annual Green Shorts Film Festival Friday, April 25th 2014 at the Arlington Theater

The Green Shorts Film Festival was created in 2008 by local environmental groups Traffic Solutions and Community Environmental Council. The object was to bring awareness to local environmental problems and offer creative solutions through the medium of film. The festival has been very successful in its mission and in 2014 was handed off to local production companies Film Positive and Film Skillet to bring the event to a larger audience. We have rented out the Arlington theater, says Kandie Koed co owner of Film Positive and Marketing director for Film Skillet, and have expanded the call to include international filmmakers. This year’s event will feature films from seven different countries and will bring awareness and solutions to the problems that challenge our Global community. Join us April 25th at 6:30 pm to celebrate Earth Day with films that make a difference. Tickets for the event are $5.00 and can be purchased at the Arlington Theater or online at http://www.ticketmaster.com/Green-Shorts-Film-Festival-tickets/artist/1983359 For additional information please contact Kandie Koed at 805.455.2271.

Green Shorts Film Festival Link

http://www.greenshortsfilmfest.org/