Greenhouse Gas Emissions: What is the oil industry doing to reduce them?
A Public Forum featuring J.Scott Hornafius PhD
*FREE event w/complimentary coffee/pastries*
Discussion will include the impacts of oil production and fracking in shale gas reservoirs and capturing CO2 emissions, as required by the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard legislation.
Event Details
- Starts: May 22, 2014 9:15am - 10:30 am
- Price: FREE
- Location: Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center - 1118 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.soscalifornia.org
- Sponsors: SOS California