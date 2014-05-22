Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: What is the oil industry doing to reduce them?

May 22, 2014 from 9:15am - 10:30 am

A Public Forum featuring J.Scott Hornafius PhD

*FREE event w/complimentary coffee/pastries*

Discussion will include the impacts of oil production and fracking in shale gas reservoirs and capturing CO2 emissions, as required by the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard legislation.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SOS California
  • Location: Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center - 1118 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA
  • Website: http://www.soscalifornia.org
