Calendar » GreenScreen 2013 Student Film Premiere

April 18, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for the premiere screening of the 2013 GreenScreen Student environmental films. An exhibition of five student films that will cultivate your eco-conciousness. Sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center's Environmental Media Initiative, Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Associated Students Coastal Fund.