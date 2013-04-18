GreenScreen 2013 Student Film Premiere
April 18, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Join us for the premiere screening of the 2013 GreenScreen Student environmental films. An exhibition of five student films that will cultivate your eco-conciousness. Sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center's Environmental Media Initiative, Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Associated Students Coastal Fund.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pollock
- Starts: April 18, 2013 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/emi/events/greenscreen-2013-student-film-premiere