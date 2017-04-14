Calendar » Greg Felden w/s/g Chi McClean and Lady Rogo

April 14, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

April 14, 2017



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



Greg Felden



w/s/g Chi McClean and Lady Rogo



Felden grew up in Oregon, but has lived all over the country. A recent addition to the L.A. Americana scene, his finely-crafted songs and captivating delivery have been generating significant buzz - whether he’s putting on a solo show or turning it up with his stellar band.

“This is some of the best, most impacting music that I’ve heard in a very long time. The songs are very powerful… I see a lot of really good things for him in the future. Greg Felden. Remember that name.” – Nico Martini, American Highway

“Felden’s songwriting is firmly rooted in the tradition of the great folk poets, delivered simply and truthfully while reflecting back our own pathos through his music.“ - Kat Griffin, Americana Matinee



Opening the night will be Chi McClean and Lady Rogo trading songs for about an hour starting at 7:00!



About Chi McClean: With wanderlust pulling at a restless spirit, Chi packed up an old, beat up truck and drove cross-country from New York to California. Years later, with more than a little soul searching along the way, Chi has since traded in the truck, a 9-5 job, a permanent address for a PO Box, and moved into a van with his surfboards, skis, mountain bike, guitars, and banjo. In between writing and recording projects, Chi now performs somewhere between 150 and 200 dates per year, all across the country, while keeping an eye out for empty waves, untracked snow, flowy single track, and carnitas tacos along the way. Chi is currently working on his fourth, full-length album with Grammy Award winning engineer and producer, Richie Biggs (The Civil Wars, Hillary Scott, Holly Williams, The Lone Bellow), out of Nashville, Tennessee, scheduled for release, later this year. Chi McClean writes heart-felt, roots music from the soul for the road weary traveler and hopeless romantic in all of us. In addition to his three studio albums, Chi's music may also be heard on the Warner Bros. Television hit series, 'Hart of Dixie' on The CW Network. Chi McClean is an official, endorsing artist for Taylor Guitars, Deering Banjos and Elixir Strings. Visit www.chimcclean.com for an always up to date listing of upcoming performances, news, music and more from Chi McClean.



Lady Rogo is the new roots sensation taking the San Diego scene by storm. Nominated for 'Best Songwriter of San Diego', she is turning heads with her intricate finger style guitar work and refreshing lyrics. She draws together Delta/Country Blues and Americana Roots for a unique and charming performance. Visit www.LadyRogo.com for more information.



Show Starts @ 7 PM

All ages show!

$12 Standing Room / $17 Reserved Seating

Food by Tacos Amigos!



*Times may vary.

Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.



Please use NOWINE code to remove the $6.50 shipping charge.



Local PICKUP code is not valid