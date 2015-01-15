Calendar » Gregory Porter

January 15, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3037 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

Gregory Porter

Thu, Jan 15, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Event Sponsors: Luci & Rich Janssen

“Mr. Porter is a jazz singer of thrilling presence, a booming baritone with a gift for earthy refinement and soaring uplift.” The New York Times



A recent Grammy win for Best Vocal Jazz Album (Liquid Spirit) only confirmed what has been obvious for some time: Gregory Porter’s time has come. As remarkable as his rich baritone voice is, it is his gift for songwriting that truly sets him apart. A natural storyteller, he redefines the emotional tenor of what jazz singing can be, weaving elements of folk, R&B and soul into melodies that seem fresh and timeless at the same time. In his Grammy acceptance speech, Porter recalled the advice of his mother as he considered a career as a singer: “Sing with an understanding.” Like all good sons, he did well to listen, and we all share in the remarkable results.