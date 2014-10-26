Calendar » Grey Tsunami: The Impending Dementia Epidemic

October 26, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

TITLE: GREY TSUNAMI: The Impending Dementia Epidemic

SPEAKER: Robert Harbaugh, MD

By 2030, one in five Americans will be older than 65 and with it will come a surge of age-related health issues, including dementia. Dr. Harbaugh will share the latest information about dementia, why we are in an explosive growth period, what to do now and how to prepare for it.

