Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 11:33 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Grey Tsunami: The Impending Dementia Epidemic

October 26, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

TITLE: GREY TSUNAMI: The Impending Dementia Epidemic
SPEAKER: Robert Harbaugh, MD
By 2030, one in five Americans will be older than 65 and with it will come a surge of age-related health issues, including dementia. Dr. Harbaugh will share the latest information about dementia, why we are in an explosive growth period, what to do now and how to prepare for it.
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
  • Starts: October 26, 2014 2:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Goleta Valley Library
  • Sponsors: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
 
 
 