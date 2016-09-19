Calendar » Greywater 101 Class

September 19, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Sweetwater Collaborative is offering a basic class in Greywater Design and Installation for anyone in the community who is interested. This class includes a Powerpoint presentation, playing with mock-up parts for a laundry to landscape system, and considering individual questions about specific properties and their unique characteristics and challenges.

Day & Time: Monday, Sept. 19, 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Location: Mackenzie Park Adult Building, 3111 State St, within the Mackenzie Park, at State St. and Las Positas Road.

Laundry to landscape installations will be highlighted although other greywater possibilities will be discussed. A variety of options for design and installation and financial incentives will also be shared.

This class is sponsored in part by the City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program. Suggested donation to Sweetwater of $10 per person or $15 a couple.

For more information visit: http://bit.ly/2cmtcNZ