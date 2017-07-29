Groovin in the Grove Classic Car & Vintage Travel Trailer Show
July 29, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm
Join us for a fun FAMILY DAY EVENT to view over 100 Classic Cars & Hot Rods along with private tours of 20 Mid Century Vintage Travel Trailers and tow vehicles. Live music, great food and no host bar available for your pleasure. Help support our Local Area Veterans!!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barabara Elks Lodge #613
- Starts: July 29, 2017 9:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93111
- Website: http://www.groovininthegrove.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barabara Elks Lodge #613