Calendar » Groovin in the Grove Classic Car & Vintage Travel Trailer Show

July 29, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Join us for a fun FAMILY DAY EVENT to view over 100 Classic Cars & Hot Rods along with private tours of 20 Mid Century Vintage Travel Trailers and tow vehicles. Live music, great food and no host bar available for your pleasure. Help support our Local Area Veterans!!