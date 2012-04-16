Calendar » Grouplove

April 16, 2012 from 7:00 p.m.

92.9 KJEE presents Grouplove, a New Noise and Numbskull production, on Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. When the members of Grouplove met it was like a dream. The setting was a remote artist colony on the exotic, mysterious Greek island of Crete. Drummer/producer Ryan Rabin and his childhood friend and former bandmate, guitarist Andrew Wessen, came from California, guitarist Christian Zucconi and keyboarist Hannah Hooper traveled from New York, and bassist Sean Gadd was the lone Brit. Each member went to Greece for their own independent reasons but over time they gravitated towards each other and discovered the sound that unified them: a merging of richly narrated, intricate songs with anthemic classic pop production. It took the band the better part of a year to reunite after they left the island, but as they prepare to release their debut album, Never Trust A Happy Song, they’re starting to realize what began as a fantasy has now become very real. For tickets, call the Lobero Box Office at (805) 963-0761 or visit http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=761&returnto=list.