Grow as a Writer: A Free Writing Workshop

May 10, 2018 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Join us on Thursday May 10th, 2018 at 7pm for a free workshop with experienced screenwriter and author, Ross Brown, program director of AUSB's low-residency MFA program.

Novelists. Poets. Playwrights. Screenwriters. TV Writers. Essayists. Songwriters. All can learn a lot from each other, but most remain quarantined within their own narrow genre. Write outside your normal genre to expand your craft and toolbox.