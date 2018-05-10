Grow as a Writer: A Free Writing Workshop
May 10, 2018 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm
Join us on Thursday May 10th, 2018 at 7pm for a free workshop with experienced screenwriter and author, Ross Brown, program director of AUSB's low-residency MFA program.
Novelists. Poets. Playwrights. Screenwriters. TV Writers. Essayists. Songwriters. All can learn a lot from each other, but most remain quarantined within their own narrow genre. Write outside your normal genre to expand your craft and toolbox.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Hattie Husbands
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grow-as-a-writer-writing-workshop-tickets-44860516011