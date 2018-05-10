Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Grow as a Writer: A Free Writing Workshop

May 10, 2018 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm
Join us on Thursday May 10th, 2018 at 7pm for a free workshop with experienced screenwriter and author, Ross Brown, program director of AUSB's low-residency MFA program

Novelists.  Poets.  Playwrights.  Screenwriters.  TV Writers.  Essayists.  Songwriters.  All can learn a lot from each other, but most remain quarantined within their own narrow genre.  Write outside your normal genre to expand your craft and toolbox.

 

