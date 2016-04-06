Calendar » Growing Coffee, Black Truffles and other Exotic Crops in Santa Barbara County

April 6, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Jay Ruskey, owner of Good Land Organics, has been commercially growing organic exotic tree crops for the last 24 years. At our April meeting he will discuss new commercial crops for Santa Barbara: Coffee and Truffles. His crops also include: cherimoyas, passionfruit, caviar limes, avocados and a variety of other sub-tropical fruits. Recently Jay has expanded his operation into two new crops: arabica coffee for coastal growing zones and Oaks inoculated with black truffles for cooler inland locations.