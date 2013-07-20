Calendar » Growing Sensational Succulents

July 20, 2013 from 10:00am - 11:00pm

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free one hour public workshop, Growing Sensational Succulents on Saturday, July 20, 2013 at 10am. The workshop, to be held at Terra Sol Garden Center, located at 5320 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, will be presented by Tony Krock of Terra Sol Garden Center and Master Gardeners Anne Chewning and Kristin Lewis. During the event, the speakers will provide information on the following topics: 1. What are succulents? 2. How do they grow? 3. How to plant and propagate them. 4. Creative ideas for planting in landscapes.