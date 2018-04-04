Calendar » Growing Succulents in Your Garden

April 4, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Growing Succulents in Your Garden

Mike Tully

· What are they?

· Where do they come from?

· Where do they belong?

Mike Tully will lead us in a discussion of the dazzling diversity of succulents, their origins and how best to grow them.

The plant world has fascinated Mike since he was a child and has led him to a 30 plus year career in the nursery industry, happily informing and educating all who have a desire to learn. He was born in Pacific Palisades and has lived in Santa Barbara since 1981.

Mike is the owner Terra Sol Garden Center, founded in 1981. He holds a degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Cal poly San Luis Obispo, is a volunteer with Lotusland and Horticultural Advisory Committee, and was awarded our 2016 Bouquet of the Year. Mike is particularly passionate about succulents and the great outdoors, surfing, hiking and anything that will put him in contact with natural beauty.