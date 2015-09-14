Calendar » Growing the Next Generation

September 14, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Stephen Ritz of the The Green Bronx Machine is coming to Santa Barbara to share his vision for a unique school program for K-12 that allows students to grow, eat and love vegetables while improving academic performance and graduate success. The global work of Stephen Ritz has great possibilities if introduced locally. Attend the event to learn more about the program and to show your support for introducing it to schools in Santa Barbara.

Stephen Ritz is a South Bronx educator who believes that students shouldn't have to leave their community to live, learn, and earn in the a better one. Moving generations of students into spheres of personal and academic successes they have never imagined, while reclaiming and rebuilding the Bronx, Stephen's student and community family have grown more than 30,000 pounds of vegetables in the Bronx while generating extraordinary academic performance. Just named a 2015 Top Ten Finalist for the Global Teacher Prize, Stephen's accolades includes a 2014 Greenius Award, 2014 Green Difference Award, 2013 Latin Trends Award, ABC Above and Beyond Award.