Growing with Aeroponics

Located in Summerland, Montecito Urban Farms is a commercial food grower utilizing a patented vertical food production system by Tower Garden® and Future Growing, LLC. Tower Gardens are 8-foot tall towers with built-in “chambers” where plant roots are suspended in air and intermittently soaked with a nutrient-rich, mineral based solution. The Tower Gardens are highly efficient, producing food in a fraction of the time that the same crops would require when grown in traditional soil. Most lettuces, herbs, and leafy greens can be produced in 3 to 5 weeks as a mature living plant with the roots intact.
- Starts: October 7, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road