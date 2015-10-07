Calendar » Growing with Aeroponics

October 7, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Santa Barbara County

Horticultural Society

October General Meeting

will be held on October 7th, 7:00pm

at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road

Growing with Aeroponics

presented by Alex Thomson

from Montecito Urban Farms

Located in Summerland, Montecito Urban Farms is a commercial food grower utilizing a patented vertical food production system by Tower Garden® and Future Growing, LLC. Tower Gardens are 8-foot tall towers with built-in “chambers” where plant roots are suspended in air and intermittently soaked with a nutrient-rich, mineral based solution. The Tower Gardens are highly efficient, producing food in a fraction of the time that the same crops would require when grown in traditional soil. Most lettuces, herbs, and leafy greens can be produced in 3 to 5 weeks as a mature living plant with the roots intact.