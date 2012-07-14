Calendar » Gruesome Playground Injuries

July 14, 2012 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

"Gruesome Playground Injuries" by Rajiv Joseph Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together. Jumping back and forth throughout their lives from ages 8 to 38, Kayleen and Doug share hurt, love, loneliness and hope. Visit our website to view dates & reserve your seats now! *This show contains some adult language.