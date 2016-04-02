Calendar » Grupo Corpo

April 2, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

With its seductive movement, scintillating music, vibrant costuming, sets and lighting, Grupo Corpo reflects the amazing diversity and rich color of Brazil. This hugely popular dance company returns with a program that will light up the Granada stage with its incomparable mix of ballet and contemporary Afro-Brazilian movement. The evening’s program will include one of the company’s most celebrated works, Sem Mim, inspired by the sea and the songs of medieval Galician-Portuguese troubadours. See the “astonishing” (The Seattle Times) dancers in action, performing to an original score composed by Carlos Núnez and José Miguel Wisnik.