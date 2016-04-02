Grupo Corpo
With its seductive movement, scintillating music, vibrant costuming, sets and lighting, Grupo Corpo reflects the amazing diversity and rich color of Brazil. This hugely popular dance company returns with a program that will light up the Granada stage with its incomparable mix of ballet and contemporary Afro-Brazilian movement. The evening’s program will include one of the company’s most celebrated works, Sem Mim, inspired by the sea and the songs of medieval Galician-Portuguese troubadours. See the “astonishing” (The Seattle Times) dancers in action, performing to an original score composed by Carlos Núnez and José Miguel Wisnik.
- Starts: April 2, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $38-48 General Public; $20 UCSB Students (Current student ID required)
- Location: The Granada Theatre
- Website: http://tinyurl.com/hg9xa72