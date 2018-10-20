Guadalupe Makers Market
Join us for this special one-day shopping experience showcasing local artisans and crafters of Guadalupe, CA off Historic Highway One. Find unique and handmade crafts, arts, home decor, clothing, culinary treats and more while supporting small businesses. FREE admission for shoppers! More details at www.pshhc.org/makersmarket.
Event Details
- Starts: October 20, 2018 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: The Maple Cottage, 945 Guadalupe Street, Guadalupe, CA 93434
- Website: http://www.pshhc.org/makersmarket
