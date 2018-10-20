Calendar » Guadalupe Makers Market

October 20, 2018 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Join us for this special one-day shopping experience showcasing local artisans and crafters of Guadalupe, CA off Historic Highway One. Find unique and handmade crafts, arts, home decor, clothing, culinary treats and more while supporting small businesses. FREE admission for shoppers! More details at www.pshhc.org/makersmarket.