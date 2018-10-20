Saturday, October 20 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Fair 85º

 
 
 
 

Guadalupe Makers Market

October 20, 2018 from 10:00am - 3:00pm
Join us for this special one-day shopping experience showcasing local artisans and crafters of Guadalupe, CA off Historic Highway One. Find unique and handmade crafts, arts, home decor, clothing, culinary treats and more while supporting small businesses. FREE admission for shoppers! More details at www.pshhc.org/makersmarket.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Peoples' Self-Help Housing, The Maple Cottage
  • Starts: October 20, 2018 10:00am - 3:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: The Maple Cottage, 945 Guadalupe Street, Guadalupe, CA 93434
  • Website: http://www.pshhc.org/makersmarket
  • Sponsors: Peoples' Self-Help Housing, The Maple Cottage
 
 
 