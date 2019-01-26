Guest Artist Masterclass: Enrico Pace, piano
January 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Presented in association with UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Department of Music will host a Guest Artist Masterclass with pianist Enrico Pace on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m. in Kerr Hall Recording Studio, Room 2110. Students from the UCSB Keyboard Program will perform. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
