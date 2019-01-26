Pixel Tracker

Guest Artist Masterclass: Leonidas Kavakos, violin

January 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Presented in association with UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Department of Music will host a Guest Artist Masterclass with violinist Leonidas Kavakos on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m. in Room 1145 in the Music Building. Students of UCSB faculty member Ertan Torgul will perform. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Department of Music and UCSB Arts & Lectures
  • Starts: January 26, 2019 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: UCSB Music Building, Room 1145
  • Website: http://music.ucsb.edu/news/event/1769
  • Sponsors: UCSB Department of Music and UCSB Arts & Lectures
 
 
 