Calendar » Guest Artist Masterclass: Leonidas Kavakos, violin

January 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Presented in association with UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Department of Music will host a Guest Artist Masterclass with violinist Leonidas Kavakos on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m. in Room 1145 in the Music Building. Students of UCSB faculty member Ertan Torgul will perform. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.