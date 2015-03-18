Calendar » Guest Writer Series: Andrew McFadyen-Ketchum

March 18, 2015 from 4:00pm

Writer, editor and poet Andrew McFadyen-Ketchum will read from and discuss his work. His first book of poems, Ghost Gear, released in 2014 with the University of Arkansas Press, won the Miller Williams Arkansas Poetry Prize and his anthology, Apocalypse Now: Poems and Prose from the End of Days, was released in December 2012. He also writes reviews, interviews established and burgeoning writers, edits journals, and produces a podcast.

Admission is free. A reception will follow the presentation.