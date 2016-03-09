Calendar » Guest Writer Series: Harryette Mullen

Harryette Mullen is a poet and professor of English at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she teaches creative writing, poetry and African-American literature. She is the author of eight books of poetry, as well short stories and critical essays, including Recyclopedia, which won a PEN Beyond Margins Award, and Sleeping with the Dictionary, which was a finalist for a National Book Award, National Book Critics Circle Award and Los Angeles Times Book Prize. Her most recent book is Urban Tumbleweed: Notes from a Tanka Diary.

