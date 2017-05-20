Guitar Masters by Candlelight
May 20, 2017 from 5:00pm
Four of Santa Barbara's best guitarists will perform solo and together at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on May 20, 2017 at 5pm in the sanctuary. Lit entirely by candlelight, Tom Ball (blues), Bear Erickson (electric), David West (Celtic), and George Quirin (flamenco) will be displaying their distinctive styles in a captivating and free performance.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 20, 2017 5:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.gslcms.org