Guitar Masters by Candlelight

May 20, 2017 from 5:00pm

Four of Santa Barbara's best guitarists will perform solo and together at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on May 20, 2017 at 5pm in the sanctuary. Lit entirely by candlelight, Tom Ball (blues), Bear Erickson (electric), David West (Celtic), and George Quirin (flamenco) will be displaying their distinctive styles in a captivating and free performance.