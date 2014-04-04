Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Gunpowder Press Book Launch

April 4, 2014 from 7pm - 8:30pm

Santa Barbara’s newest literary publisher, Gunpowder Press, will launch its first two books of poetry: Mouth & Fruit by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Chryss Yost, and The Tarnation of Faust, by the late David Case.  The event will feature a reading by Yost, with Gunpowder Press Editor and Publisher David Starkey (a former Santa Barbara Poet Laureate) reading from Case’s work.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Creative Writing Program, Gunpowder Press
  • Starts: April 4, 2014 7pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Fe Bland Auditorium, SBCC
  • Website: http://gunpowderpress.com
  • Sponsors: SBCC Creative Writing Program, Gunpowder Press
 
 
 