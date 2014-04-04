Gunpowder Press Book Launch
April 4, 2014 from 7pm - 8:30pm
Santa Barbara’s newest literary publisher, Gunpowder Press, will launch its first two books of poetry: Mouth & Fruit by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Chryss Yost, and The Tarnation of Faust, by the late David Case. The event will feature a reading by Yost, with Gunpowder Press Editor and Publisher David Starkey (a former Santa Barbara Poet Laureate) reading from Case’s work.
Event Details
Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Creative Writing Program, Gunpowder Press
- Starts: April 4, 2014 7pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Fe Bland Auditorium, SBCC
- Website: http://gunpowderpress.com
