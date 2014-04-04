Calendar » Gunpowder Press Book Launch

April 4, 2014 from 7pm - 8:30pm

Santa Barbara’s newest literary publisher, Gunpowder Press, will launch its first two books of poetry: Mouth & Fruit by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Chryss Yost, and The Tarnation of Faust, by the late David Case. The event will feature a reading by Yost, with Gunpowder Press Editor and Publisher David Starkey (a former Santa Barbara Poet Laureate) reading from Case’s work.