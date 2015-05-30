GUSTAFSON DANCE PRESENTS Madeline: Lost in Central Park
May 30, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Gustafson Dance presents its annual school production, Madeline: Lost in Central Park. Taken from the beloved Bemelmans stories, Madeline: Lost in Central Park is the tale of a young girl who finds herself lost in Central Park amidst the street performers, the balloon sellers, the popcorn sellers, and more. Children ages 2 and up are featured in this story of Madeline’s adventures.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 30, 2015 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: $25 - Adults $14 - Students (Tickets include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/gustafson-dance-madeline-2015/