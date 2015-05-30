Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:54 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

GUSTAFSON DANCE PRESENTS Madeline: Lost in Central Park

May 30, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Gustafson Dance presents its annual school production,  Madeline:  Lost in Central Park.  Taken from the beloved Bemelmans stories, Madeline: Lost in Central Park is the tale of a young girl who finds herself lost in Central Park amidst the street performers, the balloon sellers, the popcorn sellers, and more.  Children ages 2 and up are featured in this story of Madeline’s adventures.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 30, 2015 2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: $25 - Adults $14 - Students (Tickets include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
  • Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/gustafson-dance-madeline-2015/
 
 
 