Calendar » GUSTAFSON DANCE PRESENTS Madeline: Lost in Central Park

May 30, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Gustafson Dance presents its annual school production, Madeline: Lost in Central Park. Taken from the beloved Bemelmans stories, Madeline: Lost in Central Park is the tale of a young girl who finds herself lost in Central Park amidst the street performers, the balloon sellers, the popcorn sellers, and more. Children ages 2 and up are featured in this story of Madeline’s adventures.