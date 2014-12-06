GUSTAFSON DANCE PRESENTS Rudolph
December 6, 2014 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Gustafson Dance presents Rudolph, a ballet of the holiday classic featuring Rudolph, Clarice, the Abominable Snow Monster, and even Santa. Children ages 2 and up dance to well-known holiday tunes, along with the State Street Ballet Young Dancers. Rudolph embarks on a journey where he learns, along with many other “misfits” that everyone, even though they may be different, has something of value to contribute.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 6, 2014 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: $25 - Adults $14 - Children/Students
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/gustafson-dance-rudolph-2/