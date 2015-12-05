Calendar » Gustafson Dance Presents Rudolph at 2 PM

December 5, 2015 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

Gustafson Dance presents Rudolph, a ballet of the holiday classic featuring Rudolph, Clarice, the Abominable Snow Monster, and even Santa Claus himself, on December 5 at 2 pm and 6 pm. Children ages 2 and up dance to well-known holiday tunes, along with the State Street Ballet Young Dancers. Rudolph embarks on a journey where he learns, along with many other “misfits” that everyone, even though they may be different, has something of value to contribute.