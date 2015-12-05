Gustafson Dance Presents Rudolph at 2 PM
December 5, 2015 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm
Gustafson Dance presents Rudolph, a ballet of the holiday classic featuring Rudolph, Clarice, the Abominable Snow Monster, and even Santa Claus himself, on December 5 at 2 pm and 6 pm. Children ages 2 and up dance to well-known holiday tunes, along with the State Street Ballet Young Dancers. Rudolph embarks on a journey where he learns, along with many other “misfits” that everyone, even though they may be different, has something of value to contribute.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 5, 2015 2:00pm - 3:30pm
- Price: $25 - Adults $14 - Students (Tickets include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/gustafson-dance-rudolph-3/