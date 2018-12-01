Calendar » Gustafson Dance Presents Rudolph

December 1, 2018 from 2:00pm and 6:00pm

A cherished tradition of the Santa Barbara holiday season, Rudolph, a ballet based on the holiday classic, will be performed by the students of Gustafson Dance, featuring dancers from State Street Ballet Young Dancers. Follow the adventures of Rudolph, the misfit reindeer, as he journeys to the land of misfit toys and meets up with such beloved characters as Yukon Cornelia, Heidi the elf, the Abominable Snowman, and Santa. This holiday classic will delight and warm the hearts of adults and children of all ages as the red-nosed reindeer and the misfits discover the value of being themselves. Performances are at 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on December 1 at the Lobero Theatre.

TICKET INFORMATION:

$25-General

$14-Student

(Ticket prices include a Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)

VENUE INFORMATION:

Lobero Theatre

33 E. Canon Perdido

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 963-0761



More Info: http://gustafsondance. com







