GUSTAFSON DANCE Tina the Ballerina

May 28, 2016 from 2:00pm 6:00pm - 4:00pm 8:00pm

Gustafson Dance presents its annual school production, Tina, the Ballerina. Tina, the Ballerina is the tale of a young girl from the French countryside, who gets the opportunity to go to the dance festival in Paris. On her way, she travels through meadows of flowers, eventually reaching the bustling city with street performers, jesters and the Paris Opera Ballet. Children ages 2 and up are featured in this story of Tina’s adventures.