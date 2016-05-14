Calendar » GVAA Artist Tour

May 14, 2016 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

GVAA Artist Tour

17 local artists will be at 5 Goleta homes for the 8th annual Goleta Valley Art Association Artist Tour and Sale May 14th from 10-5. A wide variety of art will be on display including paintings in many mediums, collage, ceramics, jewelry, silk painting, prints and greeting cards. This is a fantastic opportunity to view a wide range of art and chat with the artists in only 5 locations. Brochures/Maps are available at tgvaa.org or the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.