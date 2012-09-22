Calendar » GVCC-Crossfit Goodland Skatepark Fundraiser

September 22, 2012 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

CrossFit Goodland will be hosting a fundraiser workout to support the construction of a local skatepark here in Goleta. 100% of proceeds raised will go directly to our cause. Registration for the event will include a competitive CrossFit workout as well as some BBQ, PRIZES and beverages. Register at CFG’s Mindbody(Select SEMINARS): https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/ASP/home.asp?studioid=8736