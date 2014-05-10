Calendar » H4O Walk4Water

May 10, 2014 from 10:00 am

Hands4Others To Host ‘Walk4Water’ on May 10th

Youth-led non-profit activates Santa Barbara community to fundraise for clean water systems in Honduras, Haiti and Indonesia

WHAT: The Santa Barbara Chapter of youth-led non-profit Hands4Others (H4O) will sponsor its annual Walk4Water fundraiser to bring awareness and funding to solve to world water crisis. As in all H4O donations, 100% of the proceeds will go towards building new water systems in high-need areas including Honduras, Haiti and Indonesia.

Attendees will walk together for 2 miles along Santa Barbara East Beach and end the walk with beach games, a raffle and food.

WHY: Founded in 2008 by a group of Santa Barbara teens, H4O challenges today’s youth to “Be The Generation” that solves the world’s water crisis. Their mission aims to help instill long-lasting, safe water and sanitation solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. H4O-sponsored events have helped bring clean water to over 150,000 people in 11 countries around the world.



WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 2014

Registration: 9 AM

Race Start: 10 AM

TO REGISTER: Registration is $20 per person. Visit http://www.sbwalk4water.org to register online.



WHERE: Santa Barbara East Beach

1118 E Cabrillo Blvd

Santa Barbara, California 93103

VISUALS: 500 members of the Santa Barbara and Southern California community. Walk4Water participants span generations, all doing their part to address the world’s dire need for clean and safe water.

MORE

INFORMATION: Visit http://www.sbwalk4water.org/

Like H4O on Facebook; follow H4O on Twitter

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Hartnett / [email protected] / 310.395.5050

About Hands4Others (H40)

Hands4others (H4O) is a grass roots organization founded in the fall of 2008 in Santa Barbara by several teenagers from the community. Having traveled outside the United States, they could not shake the images of children and families forced to spend most of their time gathering insufficient amounts of dirty water - water most of us would not bathe in, let alone drink. Their response to this crisis was to form Hands4others (H4O), a movement of young people (who together with our families) have been called to change the world one person, one family, one village at a time by providing sustainable access to safe, drinkable water for those in need. To date, children and families in 11 countries around the world are currently provided with safe water because of the efforts of H4O and the generous contributions from supporters.

