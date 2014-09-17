Calendar » HabaTours

September 17, 2014 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

You are invited to spend an hour with Habitat for Humanity and see the progress being been made on the Canon Perdido Affordable Homes, a 12-home development for local, low-income families. These homes will provide affordable housing for 43 people, including 20 children, when completed in mid-2014. We hope you will join us! Bring your friends and co-workers too.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 17

Where: The Canon Perdido Affordable Homes site, 822 East Canon Perdido Street (near Milpas)

Time: 5:00-6:00pm

Cost: FREE