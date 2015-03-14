Calendar » Habitat for Humanity A Brush With Kindness

March 14, 2015 from 8:30am - 3:30pm

Sign up to volunteer doing home repairs for low-income homeowners in Santa Barbara. Construction/repair volunteers join with skilled professionals and no prior experience is necessary.

To sign up to start volunteering on a jobsite go to http://volunteerup.com/Login.asp?w=i&o=176. The address of the project will be given to individuals who sign up for the project on VolunteerUp.

To get more information about volunteering please contact [email protected]