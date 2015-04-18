Calendar » Habitat for Humanity A Brush With Kindness

April 18, 2015 from 8:30am - 3:30pm

A Brush With Kindness serves low income homeowners struggling to maintain a decent place to live. The program helps existing homeowners make repairs and improvements to the exterior of the homes which they are otherwise not able to do themselves. Habitat provides the volunteer labor, materials and supervision to make the home improvements affordable.

Being a volunteer on an ABWK project means spending a day learning new skills, meeting new people and helping to build our community. No previous knowledge of home repair is necessary.



Where: To protect the privacy of the homeowner the address will be given to volunteers after they sign up online

When: Saturday & Sunday, April 18 19 Time: Morning Group- 8:30- 12:00 Afternoon Group- 12:00-3:30

What: Home Repair, Painting and Landscaping

What to Wear: Long pants and closed toed shoes. Clothes that you can get paint on.

To Sign Up As a Volunteer



Visit http://www.sbhabitat.org/volunteer.php and follow the link to sign up as a volunteer with VolunteerUp! This is our volunteer database that you will need to register with and sign up for the specific workday shift you are attending.