Habitat for Humanity HabiTour

December 11, 2013 from 5:00 - 6:00

You are invited to spend an hour with Habitat for Humanity and see the progress being made the Canon Perdido Affordable Homes, a 12-home development for local, low-income families.homes. These homes will provide affordable housing for 43 people, including 20 children, when completed in the summer of 2014. We hope you will join us! bring your friends and your coworkers too.

822 E. Canon Perdido (near Milpas)

5:00-6:00 pm

Cost: Free

Street Parking Available

[email protected]