Calendar » Habitat for Humanity HabiTour

January 22, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Come spend an hour with Habitat for Humanity and see the progress being made on the Canon Perdido Affordable Homes, a 12-home development for local, low-income families. We hope you will join us! For more information, call 692-2226 or visit www.sbhabitat.org.