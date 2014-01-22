Habitat for Humanity HabiTour
January 22, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come spend an hour with Habitat for Humanity and see the progress being made on the Canon Perdido Affordable Homes, a 12-home development for local, low-income families. We hope you will join us! For more information, call 692-2226 or visit www.sbhabitat.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Habitat for Humanity
- Price: Free
- Location: The Canon Perdido Affordable Homes site, 822 East Canon Perdido Street (near Milpas)
- Website: http://www.sbhabitat.org
