Habitat for Humanity HabiTour

January 22, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Come spend an hour with Habitat for Humanity and see the progress being made on the Canon Perdido Affordable Homes, a 12-home development for local, low-income families.  We hope you will join us!  For more information, call 692-2226 or visit www.sbhabitat.org.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Habitat for Humanity
  • Starts: January 22, 2014 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: The Canon Perdido Affordable Homes site, 822 East Canon Perdido Street (near Milpas)
  • Website: http://www.sbhabitat.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Habitat for Humanity
 
 
 