Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Orientation

March 21, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:00pm

Join Habitat for Humanity for a 1 hour Volunteer Orientation. We will learn about what the organization does, how we meet the need for affordable housing in Santa Barbara, and what you can do to get involved.

The Volunteer Orientation will take place at 6860 Cortona Drive, Goleta 93117.

Contact [email protected] with any questions.