Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Orientation
October 17, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:00am
Come hear how you can be involved in Santa Barbara's Habitat for Humanity! Hear about what we've accomplished so far, the work we're doing right now, and the different ways to volunteer. They are held the third Saturday of the month.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: Free!
- Location: 6860 Cortona Dr., Suite A.
- Website: http://www.sbhabitat.org/volunteer.php