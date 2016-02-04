Calendar » Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Selection Orientation

February 4, 2016 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Do you want to become a Habitat for Humanity Homeowner?

Habitat for Humanity invites you to learn more about the 3 new homes which will be for affordable homeownership on Sawyer Avenue in Carpinteria.

Three new Habitat Homeowners will be selected before construction begins in 2016. All interested applicants must attend one public meeting to learn about the selection requirements and to receive an application to apply for one of the three Habitat for Humanity homes.

All meetings will be in English and Spanish.