Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Hosts Annual Sale

August 11, 2018 from 11:00AM - 5:00PM

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County’s ReStore is hosting its Annual Anniversary Sale on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 11:00am to 5:00pm at its location at 6860 Cortona Drive, Ste. A. in Goleta.



The ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement store offering new and gently used building materials, appliances, furniture and home decor. All inventory has been donated, and prices are discounted at 50-80% off retail value. During the sale, the prices will be lowered even further, and entire store will be an additional 50% off. In order to qualify for this discount all items must leave the store the same day. The Habitat ReStore is open to the public and located at 6860 Cortona Drive in Suite A, near Camino Real Marketplace. The entrance to the store, as well as parking, are located at the rear of the building. All funds raised at the ReStore helps Habitat build and preserve affordable housing in Southern Santa Barbara County.

For more information about the sale, contact the ReStore by phone at (805) 692-2226 or by email at [email protected] or visit SBHabitat.org/ReStore.