September 17, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Join Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County at their Habitat Heroes Appreciation Celebration on Monday, September 17, 2018 from 5 to 7 PM at Deckers Outdoor Corporation Rotunda Room (250 Coromar Dr.). Enjoy light refreshments as Habitat for Humanity honors their volunteers, recognizes their supporters and commemorate their community's incredible resilience during this time of recovery. Habitat invites the public to join in celebrating their supporters as they continue rebuilding and repairing a place that families can call home. Please RSVP to [email protected] or call 805-692-2226.