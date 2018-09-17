Calendar » Habitat Heroes Appreciation Event

September 17, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Together we are building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter!

Join us for our Habitat Heroes Appreciation Event! Enjoy wine and appetizers as we share Habitat’s accomplishments, recognize our incredible volunteers, and commemorate our community’s resilience during this time of recovery.

Our Habitat Heroes are outstanding community volunteers who play a vital role in supporting Habitat for Humanity SSBC’s mission to build and repair safe, decent, and affordable housing for local low-income families.

To make the applause for honorees’ eﬀorts resound, Habitat for Humanity is inviting the community to join them in saying, “Thanks!” at the celebration.

This is a free and public event.

To RSVP visit our website or call our office at 805-692-2226.