February 12, 2014 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

You are invited to spend an hour with Habitat for Humanity and see the progress being made on the Canon Affordable Homes, a 12-home development for local, low-income families. We hope you will join us! Bring your friends and co-workers too. For more information, call 692-2226 or visit www.sbhabitat.org