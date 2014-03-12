Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

HabiTour

March 12, 2014 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

You are invited to spend an hour with Habitat for Humanity and see the progress being made on the Canon Perdido Affordable Homes, a 12 home development for low income families. We hope you will join us! Bring your friends and coworkers too. For more information, call 692-2226 or visit www.sbhabitat.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: March 12, 2014 5:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 822 E. Canon Perdido (near Milpas)
  • Website: http://www.sbhabitat.org
 
 
 