Hacking the DSM: An Asian American Mental Health Intervention (Mimi Khúc)

May 18, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Mimi Khúc, assistant professor of Asian American Studies at University of Maryland, will present research that has culminated in her editing of a special issue of the Asian American Literary Review. The issue explores new ways of discussing mental health: not merely as an individual pathology or condition, but as a topic contextualized within structures of violence such as rape, misogyny, and colonialism. Her talk will be preceded by readings of original work and short pieces from the issue by students from Playsia.