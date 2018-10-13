Calendar » Haiku Hike with Arturo Tello at Carpinteria Bluffs

October 13, 2018 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County for a Haiku Hike with artist and activist Arturo Tello. This slow stroll will be just over 3 (flat) miles along the Carpinteria Bluffs. There will be 5-6 stopping points for creative expression as we explore writing our own haikus. No experience necessary! Novice poets welcome!

Free to current members. If you are a current Land Trust member and would like to register, email Membership Coordinator, Jennifer Stroh: [email protected] You will be added to the list.

Nonmembers register here $25: https://goo.gl/ChFqEy

Nature inspires

The Heart’s written expression

Walking together

Specific meeting location will be sent in a confirmation email once you have registered for the event.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 27,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. www.sblandtrust.org