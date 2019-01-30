Calendar » Hailing Cesar

January 30, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Cup of Culture

Hailing Cesar

Wed, Jan 30th, 6 PM

Film Screening/MCC Theater

The grandson of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, Eduardo Chavez, embarks on a journey to better understand his grandfather's legacy. Like his father and grandfather before him, he begins to work as a farm-worker. Through his reconnection with his family's legacy, we learn about Cesar Chavez's plight to create equality for farm-workers and use that knowledge to understand the current conditions that they face in the fields and back at home. Post-film discussion with director, Eduardo Chavez. 60m.