Hailing Cesar
Wed, Jan 30th, 6 PM
Film Screening/MCC Theater
The grandson of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, Eduardo Chavez, embarks on a journey to better understand his grandfather's legacy. Like his father and grandfather before him, he begins to work as a farm-worker. Through his reconnection with his family's legacy, we learn about Cesar Chavez's plight to create equality for farm-workers and use that knowledge to understand the current conditions that they face in the fields and back at home. Post-film discussion with director, Eduardo Chavez. 60m.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: January 30, 2019 6:00pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2044453782513408/
